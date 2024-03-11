Nashville notes: Dolly's new duet + Kassi Ashton's tour

By Jeremy Chua

Dolly Parton has reunited with Christian artist Zach Williams for their second duet, "Lookin' for You." "I love @zachwilliamsmusic, and I loved being a part of this song," Dolly said on Instagram. Zach added, "I thought I was lucky to record ONE song with Dolly (comment below if you remember the first song we sang together), but to do a second is a dream come true." Dolly and Zach's first collab was 2019's "There Was Jesus."

Kassi Ashton has announced her headlining tour with opening act, Alex Hall. "As a baby artist, doing headlining shows is terrifying. Who bought tickets? Could be 800 people, could be 80. I gotta shake my ass the same for both so let's go," Kassi shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. You can check out a full list of dates and get ticket information now on Kassi's Instagram.

Country newcomer and American Idol alum Dillon James has dropped a new track, "My Shadow." "This song is a testament to the obstacles that I've faced in my life," said Dillon, who co-wrote the tune. "For me, it's about keeping the faith and believing in yourself when you feel most alone. If you can do that, you never truly are."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!