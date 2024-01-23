Nashville notes: Jason Aldean's merch + Eli Young Band's tour

Jason Aldean has rolled out new Highway Desperado merch. The newly launched products include a long-sleeved shirt, a vintage photo T-shirt, whiskey stones and a keychain. Grab yours now at store.jasonaldean.com.

Eli Young Band has announced their 10 Years - 10,000 Towns Tour. "March 4th will mark 10 years since we put out our album '10,000 Towns' - and what an amazing 10 years it's been. To celebrate, we're hitting the road on the 10 Years - 10,000 Towns Tour! We'll be playing a lot of hits from the album and some other favorites too. Hope to see y'all there!" they share on X, formerly known as Twitter. Tickets are available now at eliyoungband.com.

Mason Ramsey is dropping a new song, "Here All Day," on Friday, January 26. You can presave the track now to hear it as soon as it arrives.

