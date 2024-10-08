Nashville notes: Carly on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' + Sara Evans' "Blue Christmas"

By Jeremy Chua

Carly Pearce is performing her latest single, "Truck on Fire," on Jimmy Kimmel Live! You can catch it Tuesday at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Sara Evans has dropped two new holiday songs: "Children Go" and her cover of Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas." You can hear them now wherever you get music.

Hunter Hayes is releasing a new version of "Still Fallin" titled "Still Fallin (Lost & Found)" on Oct. 18. It'll preview his forthcoming Lost & Found EP. You can presave "Still Fallin (Lost & Found)" to hear it as soon as it arrives. The original version of "Still Fallin" can be found on Hunter's 2014 album, Storyline.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!