Nashville notes: Jason Aldean's new merch + Lee Greenwood's patriotic box set

By Jeremy Chua

Jason Aldean has dropped new merch items, including a "Tough Crowd" T-shirt. Check it out at Jason's merch store.

Lainey Wilson is kicking off summer with brand new apparel, which includes a Yellow Gas Station T-shirt and various "Heart Like a Truck" T-shirts. Visit Lainey's merch store to purchase yours.

Lee Greenwood and UMG Nashville have teamed up to release the All Time Hits & American Anthems Signed Box Set. Priced at $59.99, fans will get a navy T-shirt, signed art card and two CDs. Grab yours at store.umgnashville.com.

