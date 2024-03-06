Nashville notes: Dylan Marlowe's "Bat Outta Hell" + Maren's benefit show

Dylan Marlowe has announced he's dropping a new song, "Bat Outta Hell (With a Boat on the Back)," on March 15. You can check out its cover art now on Dylan's Instagram.



Maren Morris is playing a benefit show in Nashville to raise funds for the rebuilding of Camp Wayfarer "after a tragic fire took their dining hall, kitchen and lodge." "Camp Wayfarer is a special place for our band family as it is for so many families. it's owned by my guitar player @bennettdeanlewis's family and was the beautiful backdrop for Humble Quest: In Rare Form," says Maren. Tickets go on sale on Ticketweb Friday at 10 a.m. CT.



Lainey Wilson and Kelly Clarkson recently performed a duet of Lainey's "Country's Cool Again" on The Kelly Clarkson Show's Kellyoke segment. If you missed it, it's available to watch now on YouTube.

