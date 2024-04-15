Nashville notes: Warren Zeiders' acoustic drop + Colt Ford cancels shows

Warren Zeiders has dropped an acoustic version of his song, "Heartbreaker." You can check it out now on YouTube and all digital platforms.



Colt Ford's publicist has offered an update on his post-heart attack recovery. "In the past week, Ford has made significant progress in his recovery and his condition is slowly but steadily improving," read the press statement. Colt's scheduled tour dates through August 31 have also been canceled. For more information, visit his website.

Chris Stapleton was the musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live and performed his songs "White Horse" and "Mountains of My Mind." In case you missed it, you can watch them now on YouTube.



