Nashville notes: The Opry's rodeo show + Craig Campbell's Ryman benefit

By Stephen Hubbard

The Grand Ole Opry will host a special rodeo-themed show Tuesday, May 27, in honor of Music City Rodeo, Nashville's first PRCA Pro Rodeo. Vince Gill, Moe Bandy, Kaitlin Butts, Wyatt Flores, Marcus King, Lukas Nelson and Jenna Paulette are booked to play.

You can check out The War and Treaty's performance of "Hey Driver" with American Idol contender Thunderstorm on the season 23 finale now.

Craig Campbell will play the first-ever Kenny Campbell Foundation Benefit July 24 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Michael Ray, Tyler Farr, Bryan White and more are also on the bill for the event, which will raise money to fight colorectal cancer. Craig's father died of colorectal cancer at the age of 36.

