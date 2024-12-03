Nashville Notes: Alison Krauss & Union Station's new tour + Dolly talks Christmas

By Jeremy Chua

Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas have announced a 73-date tour. It'll kick off April 17 in Louisville, Kentucky, and wrap Sept. 28 in Davie, Florida. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit alisonkrauss.com.

Dolly Parton recently appeared on TalkShopLive to chat with host and country singer Stephanie Quayle about Christmas and her Walmart holiday collection. If you missed it, you can watch the full conversation now at talkshop.live.

Koe Wetzel, Tucker Wetmore, Dwight Yoakam, Kashus Culpepper, Annie Bosco, Ned LeDoux and more have been added to the Headwaters Country Jam lineup. The festival will take place July 24-26 in Three Forks, Montana. For ticket information and the full performance bill, visit headwaterscountryjam.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!