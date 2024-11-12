Nashville Notes: Martina McBride's new wine + Dillon Carmichael's 'Home'

By Jeremy Chua

Martina McBride has rolled out her new Luna & Finn wine. "Made in the centuries-old Provence style of hand-crafted rosé, Luna & Finn is the perfect wine for a glass at the end of the day," Martina shares on social platform X alongside an introductory clip of the new release. For more information and to order your bottle, visit lunaandfinnwine.com.

A new Lost & Found rendition of Hunter Hayes' "Somebody's Heartbreak" will arrive Friday. "I'd love to know just what you're thinking… about pre-saving the LOST & FOUND version of SOMEBODYS HEARTBREAK… see what I did there? OUT FRIDAY!" Hunter announced on X while giving a nod to the song's lyrics. "Somebody's Heartbreak" was first released in 2011 on Hunter's self-titled debut album.

Speaking of new songs, Dillon Carmichael's also dropping a new track, "Home," on Friday. "I'd like to dedicate this song to all of the amazing men and women who have served our country, Happy Veterans Day!" he shares on X with an eight-second snippet of the tune.

