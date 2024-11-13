Nashville Notes: Miranda Lambert's 'Armadillo' + Luke Grimes' Yellowstone chat and 'Black Powder'

By Jeremy Chua

Miranda Lambert has teamed with artist Ceci Mulia on an animated and colorful "Armadillo" music video, available to watch now on YouTube. "Armadillo" is off Miranda's latest album, Postcards From Texas.

Picture this: David Nail sitting on a log by a warm campfire singing the yuletide classic "I'll Be Home for Christmas." Well, you don't have to imagine that because that's what he literally does in his new music video, which is up on YouTube. You can find David's cover of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and four more holiday covers on his new EP, A Campfire Christmas, out now.

Luke Grimes recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about his headlining tour, country artist career and, of course, Yellowstone's final season. He also performed "Black Powder," a track off his debut self-titled country album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

