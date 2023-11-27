Nashville notes: Alabama's June Jam XVIII + Niko Moon exits RCA Nashville

Hit country band ALABAMA has announced June Jam XVIII. It'll take place in Fort Payne, Alabama, on June 1. "What a great way to help raise money for many charities and those in need and at the same time, having a great party in a field with our guest artists and fans. Come join us," says ALABAMA co-founder Teddy Gentry. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. CT.

"Good Time" singer Niko Moon has announced his departure from RCA Nashville/Sony Music Nashville. "Sony is and will always be the team that helped launch this career and journey I am on, and I am thankful for that. [Chairman and CEO] Randy [Goodman] and team have been nothing but supportive of me and my sound, but with the very changing scope of music today, I want the undeniable ability to take my music in any direction possible and deliver it to my fans at a pace that suits me more as a touring artist," he shared in a statement.



