Nashville Notes: Miranda Lambert's 'Looking Back on Luckenbach' + Kip Moore's 'Wildfire' video

By Jeremy Chua

Miranda Lambert hopped on social platform X to share a video of her singing and strumming an acoustic guitar along to "Looking Back on Luckenbach," a track off her latest album, Postcards From Texas. "Looking back on Luckenbach. This song feels like home to me," Miranda wrote in her post.

Kip Moore has a performance music video for his recently released song "Wildfire." You can watch it now on YouTube.

Tracy Lawrence raised $250,000 at his 19th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert, which featured Russell Dickerson, Meghan Patrick, John Schneider and Halfway To Hazard. The money will be donated to Mission:Possible's longtime partner, Nashville Rescue Mission.

