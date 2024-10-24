Nashville Notes: Mickey Guyton's new collab + Maren Morris' 'People'

By Jeremy Chua

Mickey Guyton is teaming with Canadian country artist Steven Lee Olsen on a song called "Never Not Care." It releases Friday and is available for preview + presave now.

Maren Morris has announced that she'll drop a new track, "People Still Show Up," on Friday. You can presave it now to hear it as soon as it arrives. 

If you're an active-duty or retired service member, listen up: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will celebrate you on Veterans Day by offering free admission for up to three immediate family members. Additionally, visitors will get to pen special thank-you letters to overseas service members. More information can be found at countrymusichalloffame.org.

