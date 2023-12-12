Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson's TV slot + Cody Johnson's holiday traditions

By Jeremy Chua

Lainey Wilson's set to perform her latest single, "Wildflowers and Wild Horses," on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, December 12. It'll air at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Cody Johnson will deck the halls with his new CMT holiday special, A Cody Johnson Christmas, airing Wednesday, December 13, at 9 p.m. ET. While you wait for it, watch a preview and find out more about Cody's holiday traditions on X, formerly Twitter.

As part of LOCASH's 12 Days of Christmas, they're taking 30% off their "I Love This Life" camo koozie. Grab yours now at LOCASH's merch store.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!