Nashville notes: Maren Morris' new book + Jake Worthington's Nashville show

By Jeremy Chua

Maren Morris has teamed with her former schoolteacher and close friend Karina Argow to release her first picture book, Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure. To order signed copies and to see Maren on her book tour, head to addieant.com.

Jake Worthington has announced that he's playing his debut headlining show in Nashville on August 22. You can purchase tickets now at prekindle.com.

Ryan Hurd is teaming up with pop artist Sasha Alex Sloan for a new song, "Go to Bed Sober." It arrives Friday and is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!