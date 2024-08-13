Nashville notes: Drake White's tour + Blake misses Dustin's FaceTime call

Drake White kicks off his Low Country High Road tour Oct. 3 in Greenville, North Carolina. Tickets go on sale Friday. You can check out Drake's announcement and a full list of dates on social platform X.



Dustin Lynch recently shared a clip of him trying to FaceTime Blake Shelton onstage but to no avail. Instead, he decided to record a video for the "God's Country" singer with the crowd in the background. You can watch the clip now on X.



Dolly Parton and her sister Rachel Parton George will go live on TalkShopLive with Trisha Yearwood on Aug. 20 to chat about their upcoming cookbook, Good Lookin' Cookin'. For more information, visit TalkShopLive's website.

