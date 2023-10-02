Nashville notes: Randy Houser's "Cancel" + Anne Wilson's "Rain in the Rearview"

Country hitmaker Randy Houser has dropped his self-penned new song, "Cancel." "I've been blown away by how much love out on the road you have given this new song 'Cancel,' shares Randy. "I hope it hits you like it does me in this crazy world we live in!"

Anne Wilson's REBEL (The Beginning) is out now. "I am beyond excited to send this new music out into the world. These three songs felt like the perfect way to begin the next chapter of my musical journey," Anne says. The project also includes her debut country radio single, "Rain in the Rearview."

Rising country group Boy Named Banjo has released their major label debut album, Dusk. Out now via Mercury Nashville, the nine-track set is produced by Oscar Charles and features the reflective heartbreak song, "Lonely in This Town."

