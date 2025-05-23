Nashville Notes: Dasha's new mix, Josh Turner's video & more

Dasha has teamed up with legendary French DJ/producer David Guetta for a remix of her song "Not at This Party." The remix combines her country-pop vocals with a dance beat. "hope you blow your speakers out with this one," Dasha writes on Instagram. She also performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

Right in time for Memorial Day weekend, Josh Turner has released a video for "Unsung Hero," from his 2024 album, This Country Music Thing. The song is a salute to his grandfather, a World War II veteran, and images of him appear in the clip.

Megan Moroney wrote a new song inspired by her niece and posted it on Instagram. Megan wrote, "inevitably she'll get her feelings hurt by friends or her heart broken or just have bad days & i wanted her to be able to have a song to listen to when & if she ever needs it." Megan sings in the song, "Lies can break a fragile heart and doubt can crush your dreams/ but honey, just take it from me/ the world is hard on beautiful things."

