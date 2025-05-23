Nate Smith releases long-awaited new single, 'Dads Don't Die'

Sony Music Nashville
By Andrea Dresdale

The song Nate Smith described as "very, very important to me" is finally out.

The ballad, "Dads Don't Die," comes with a performance video, as well as a bonus version featuring vocals by one of the song's co-writers, Emily Weisband

The song is about the continuing impact of fathers on our lives, even if they're no longer with us. "Dads don’t die/ They still make you laugh/ Still make you cry/ Still make you mad the day it dawns/ That you were wrong and he was right," Nate sings.
Later in the song, Nate sings, "Even if they let you down sometimes/ There’s gonna come a day you understand/ That he was just a man and you turned out alright."
Nate says in a statement, "I’ll never forget the day Emily sent me this song. I broke down in tears the very first listen. It hit me straight in the heart.” He adds, "My heart goes out to everyone who has lost their father. I hope this song brings comfort, healing, and a little light to anyone walking through that pain ... I truly believe this is the most meaningful song I’ve ever been a part of.”
Nate will kick off his gig as the opening act for Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour on Friday night in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

