Nate Smith says Thomas Rhett + Cole Swindell have "really taken me under their wing"

As Thomas Rhett's Home Team Tour 23 readies to wind down soon, Nate Smith is reflecting on the time spent out on the road with Thomas and Cole Swindell.



"It's been unbelievable. [Thomas] and Cole Swindell have really taken me under their wing and they've taught me so much already. So it's just been an absolute blast," shares Nate, who has been opening for Thomas alongside Cole.



"We've been going city to city and trying to get out as much as we can and see different sights and try different food and stuff. But yeah, it's been amazing. And then every night, TR has been bringing me up onstage to sing with him," he says.



"It's been so much fun and scary. It's a whole [other] ballgame when you're up there with him," Nate adds. "So it's been a blast and looking forward to finishing it up in Nashville, two nights at Bridgestone, so it's gonna be pretty great."



The Home Team Tour 23 wraps in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 30. For a full list of Nate's upcoming tour and to get tickets to his Nashville shows with Thomas, visit Nate's website.

Nate's currently #25 on the country charts with his single "World on Fire."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.