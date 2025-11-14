Nate Smith and Tyler Hubbard get together 'After Midnight'

Nate Smith enlisted a new collaborator on his latest single, "After Midnight."

"Having a song with Tyler Hubbard is bucket list for me since I have always been a huge fan of his voice, energy, and songwriting," Nate says. "When I first heard 'After Midnight,' I was immediately hooked because it embodies everything I love in a song, and it's just so freakin' fun. I can't wait for the world to hear it!"

Tyler co-wrote the track, along with producer Casey Brown and Corey Crowder.

“I’m so excited and honored to be featured on this song," Tyler says. "I love Nate, and getting to work with him has made me love him even more. He’s as good as they come and this song is a good-time anthem that I can’t wait to live out and play live. I hope the world has as much fun jamming to this one as we did making it.”

The two even teamed up to make a music video, complete with a bonfire, red Solo cups, beer pong and four-wheelers. You can check it out now on YouTube.

