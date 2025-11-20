Nate Smith & Tyler Hubbard plan pancake pop-up near the Nashville honky-tonks

Nate Smith and Tyler Hubbard are getting to work to promote their new collaboration, "After Midnight."

Though it will technically take place before the clock strikes 12, Nate and Tyler are taking over Mel's Drive-In in Downtown Nashville on Thursday night.

From kitchen to table service, the two are ready to sling some hash to draw attention to their new song, even hawking a half-price pancake special as an extra incentive.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. CT and will go until the place shuts down if you wanna stop by. Mel's is on 2nd Avenue N in Music City in the Lower Broadway district.

