Nate Smith's #1 streak is "Bulletproof"

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Nate Smith has scored his third consecutive #1 with "Bulletproof."

The singer celebrated his latest accomplishment at Canada's Boots and Hearts Music Festival, where he was also joined by Avril Lavigne on "Bulletproof."

"@bootsandhearts you always have a very special place in my heart [fire emoji] This feels exactly like home and I feel so blessed I got to celebrate a #1 with all of you guys!" Nate captioned an Instagram post that featured him onstage with Avril. "I want to say a special thank you to @avrillavigne for joining me!! I'm so damn happy right now [fire emoji]."

Nate's father, Alan, also promptly congratulated his son, albeit humorously and unconventionally. 

"Congrats man, so proud of you Nate #1 for the 3rd time... just ecstatic you have a job," Alan texted Nate.

You can find "Bulletproof" on Nate's Through the Smoke EP, which follows his self-titled debut album. The 27-track project includes Nate's first two chart-toppers, "Whiskey on You" and "World on Fire."

For tickets to Nate's upcoming Through The Smoke Tour, visit natesmithofficial.com.

