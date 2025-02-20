Nate Smith's about to unveil a star-studded music video

Not only is Nate Smith dropping his HARDY collab on Friday, he'll also release an accompanying star-studded music video.



Nate shared the news with fans on social media with a movie-like poster of the "Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend" music video and Hollywood actor Kevin James, TV personality Amanda Mertz and TikTok star Sophia La Corte's names are in the billing block.



The "Bulletproof" singer previously teased a snippet of his country-rock tune, which includes the lyrics: "Brother I ain't trying to start no fight/ Ain't what you want to hear on a Friday night/ I know she's got you in a love-drunk whirlwind/ But man to man, nobody likes your girlfriend."



"Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend" will be Nate's first release of 2025.



His latest single, "Fix What You Didn't Break," is now approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

