1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kentucky State University; suspect in custody

Yellow police tape with text:
FILE PHOTO (Yoav Cohen/yo_co - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

FRANKFORT, Ky. — One person is dead, and another is critically injured after a shooting at Kentucky State University (KSU) on Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported at KSU’s campus around 3:35 p.m., according to Frankfort Police Department and Emergency 911.

“Frankfort Police Department, in partnership with KSU Campus Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have secured the campus and have a suspect in custody,” police wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

TRENDING STORIES:

In an update at 4:35 p.m., police confirmed one person had died, and another was transported to a hospital in stable but critical condition.

The campus is on lockdown until further notice.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!