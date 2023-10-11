10 most interesting players in the East & Chet vs. Wemby | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give you their thoughts from the Thunder/Spurs preseason game that saw rookies Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama take each other on before revealing their lists of the 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference heading into the season.

The guys kick off the show with Dan telling the story of his camping trip, the same one he previewed in last week’s episode, because it explains why he wasn’t able to watch the exciting preseason game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs live.

While it was just a preseason game, there was a lot to take away from the first matchup between this year’s #1 overall draft pick (Victor Wembanyama) and last year’s #2 overall draft pick (Chet Holmgren). While both players are still very raw, Jake and Dan agree that they are a sign of the NBA’s evolution and a preview of the NBA’s future.

Both Jake and Dan were tasked with picking their 5 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2023-24 NBA season, leaving us with a list of 10 players (and one head coach) to talk about as a way to preview the upcoming regular season, which is just two weeks away.

