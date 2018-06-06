2018 CMT Music Awards: Winners list

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: (L-R) Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson accept an award onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)
By
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NASHVILLE
—
Here is a complete list of winners of the 2018 CMT Music Awards. The CMT Awards is country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show.
Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, “I'll Name The Dogs”
Female Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, “The Champion”
Male Video of the Year: Blake Shelton, “I'll Name The Dogs”
Duo Video of the Year: Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Group Video of the Year: Little Big Town, “When Someone Stops Loving You”
Breakthrough Video of the Year: Carly Pearce, “Every Little Thing”
Collaborative Video of the Year: Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”
CMT Performance of the Year: Backstreet Boys And Florida Georgia Line, “Everybody” (From CMT Crossroads)
