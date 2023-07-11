2023 MLB Home Run Derby: Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerro Jr. tops Randy Arozarena to win in Seattle

Toronto Blue Jays star Valdimir Guerrero Jr. pulled off a historic win at the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Guerrero hit a championship round record 25 home runs to beat Rays star Randy Arozarena and take home the title at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. His win came 16 years after his father won the Home Run Derby.

Guerrero had just six home runs when he took his timeout, but managed to get to 20 before his one-minute bonus. He finished his round at 25, which set the record for the most hit in a final round and set a very a high mark for Arozarena.

Arozarena, with his iconic cowboy boots sitting in the dirt just behind home plate, got off to a very slow start. He missed his first five attempts before finally getting on the board, but somehow managed to get to 21 before the round ended. He missed the bonus, too, leaving him with just 30 seconds to top Guerrero. Though he had several chances, he came up just short with 23.

Mariners' Julio Rodríguez makes history

Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez shined in front of his home crowd on Monday night.

While he made history with a wild opening round at T-Mobile Park, he couldn’t carry that over into the second round.

Rodríguez absolutely dominated his opening round match in front of a Seattle crowd that was going wild for him. Rodríguez erupted for 32 home runs before his bonus minute. He finished with 41, immediately tossed his bat and flexed behind the plate. It marked the most home runs hit in the first round in the history of the derby, and it was Rodríguez’s third 30-home run round in the derby. He’s the only player in history with more than one.

JULIO RODRIGUEZ PUT ON A SHOW 🤩



41 home runs in the first round 🚀 pic.twitter.com/JrI4Ajag0p — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2023

Julio had to punctuate his historic #HRDerby round with a bat flip 😤pic.twitter.com/mxo6KlvUEe — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) July 11, 2023

Mets star Pete Alonzo only mustered 21 home runs, and was knocked out easily.

Rodriguez’s big night, however, ended there. He only managed 20 home runs in his semifinal match, which Guerrero matched with ease. Guerrero even started taking pitches before his 60-second bonus, where he needed just a single homer to reach the championship. Guerrero had Blue Jays manager John Schneider on the mound for him, too.

Arozarena flew past Adolis García in his opening round, and then threw up 35 in his second round matchup with White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. Arozarena became just the fourth player in league history to have 35 or more home runs in a single round at the derby, and the second on Monday night.

Robert reached the semifinals after easily besting Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, who shined with a switch-hitting performance with his dad on the mound early in the night.

Adley went a cool 7-for-8 in the bonus round. 😤 #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/Lp83P7w63L — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023

The moment Adley Rutschman shared with his dad and BP pitcher Randy after the first round of the #HRDerby 🥹 pic.twitter.com/h8fT2mDQth — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 11, 2023

Robert, however, only had 22 homers and failed to catch Arozarena. That sent Arozarena into the final match.

