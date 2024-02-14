2024 Daytona 500: How to watch on TV and streaming, schedule, entry list, stage lengths, best bets, weather and more

NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: A general view of or pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500. After a rain-curtailed Clash at the Coliseum, points and, perhaps more importantly, prestige are on the line Sunday.

Daytona is just the beginning, though, as following NASCAR's Super Bowl there are 35 more race weekends over the next nine months before a champion is crowned on Nov. 10 at Phoenix.

Here’s what to know before the 66th running of “The Great American Race”:

Daytona 500 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Wednesday8-10 p.m.: Daytona 500 front-row qualifying (FS1, Fox Sports app)

Thursday7-8:45 p.m.: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 (FS1, Fox Sports app)8:45-10:30 p.m.: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 (FS1, Fox Sports app)

Friday5:30-6:30 p.m.: Daytona 500 practice (FS1, Fox Sports app)

Saturday10:30-11:30 a.m.: Daytona 500 final practice (FS1, Fox Sports app)

Sunday2:30-6 p.m.: Daytona 500 (Fox, Fox Sports app)

Daytona 500 race details

Track: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-mile high-banked tri-oval) in Daytona Beach, FloridaBanking: Turns - 31 degrees | Tri-oval - 18 degrees | Backstretch - 3 degreesRace length: 200 laps for 500 milesStage lengths: Stage 1 - 65 laps | Stage 2 - 65 laps | Stage 3 - 130 laps2023 winner: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Daytona 500 qualifying format

The biggest race of the year also features a unique qualifying format not used anywhere else on the NASCAR calendar. On Wednesday night all 42 entered cars will turn one lap at top speed, the order of which is determined by a Tuesday night draw of numbers. The top 10 drivers then go into a shootout with the top two times from that session setting the front row for Sunday's race.

The remaining 40 cars are dropped — 20 apiece, along with the top two qualifiers — into two 60-lap qualifying "duels" to be run Thursday night that set the field from spots three through 40. The finishing order for the first duel determines the inside row slots and the finishing order from the second duel sets the outside.

The 36 entries that own a NASCAR charter are guaranteed to make the race, so two of the six non-chartered entries will be left out. That group is headlined by Hall of Famer and seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson, who is running an abbreviated nine-race schedule this season for his own Legacy Motor Club team.

Top drivers and best bets for the Daytona 500

Superspeedway pack racing is rife with peril, where one mistake you have nothing to do with directly ahead can wipe out your race. Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta odds typically reflect that dynamic. No driver enters the week with better than 11-to-1 odds according to BetMGM.

Best odds to win

Ryan Blaney +1100

Chase Elliott +1100

Denny Hamlin +1100

Brad Keselowski +1100

Reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney boasts a win in the summer race at Daytona, having won the regular-season finale in 2021. While Chase Elliott has never won at Daytona, he has finished in the top 10 in ⅓ of his races there. Denny Hamlin owns the most Daytona 500 wins of any driver in the field with three and has finished 32 of 36 races at Daytona with an average position of 17th. Brad Keselowski is third in career laps led at Daytona (345) behind Hamlin (666) and Kyle Busch (519).

Daytona 500 weather forecast

It is highly unlikely the entire race weekend will go off without a rain delay as precipitation is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. The daytime high temperature should be in the low 70s and there is a 66 percent chance of rain for Saturday's final Cup Series practice session, ARCA and Xfinity races. For Sunday's Daytona 500, temperatures will drop to the mid-60s but the chance of rain increases to 75 percent.

Three of the last 10 Daytona 500s have been delayed by rain (2014, 2020 and 2021) with the 2020 edition moving to the following Monday evening due to a Sunday deluge.

Daytona 500 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletJosh Berry (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletNoah Gragson (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordRiley Herbst (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletDaniel Hemric (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordKaz Grala (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford*Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJohn Hunter Nemechek (42), Legacy Motor Club ToyotaErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ToyotaJ.J. Yeley (44), NY Racing Team ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaDavid Ragan (60), RFK Racing Ford*Anthony Alfredo (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet*Zane Smith (71), Spire Motorsports ChevroletCarson Hocevar (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford*Jimmie Johnson (84), Legacy Motor Club Toyota*Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet*—Not guaranteed a spot in the field