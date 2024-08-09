2024 Olympic golf: Morgane Metraux, Lydia Ko lead as Rose Zhang's big third round puts her in contention

GOLF-OLY-PARIS-2024 New Zealand's Lydia Ko competes during round 3 of the women's golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images) (PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

There was plenty of movement on "Moving Day" during the third round of the Olympic women's golf tournament on Friday.

Switzerland's Morgane Metraux remained on top of the leaderboard but was joined by New Zealand's Lydia Ko at 7-under par after she shot a 68. American Rose Zhang had the second-best round of the day with her 67 to move into a tie for third place.

Zhang's only blemish was a double bogey on hole No. 15. Before that, she carded three birdies and an eagle following a terrific putt on 14.

Rose Zhang TIES THE LEAD (-7) with an exceptional eagle putt on 14! 🇺🇸🔥



📺 Golf Channel and Peacock | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/DkloHLNHT5 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 9, 2024

Zhang followed that double bogey with a good finish, recording an eagle on the 18th after this approach shot.

"I got nothin' to say to this one." - John Wood (@johnwould) 🇺🇸🤯



Rose Zhang hits an ELITE second shot to set up eagle on 18!



📺 Golf Channel and Peacock | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/Kit0xwSXvF — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 9, 2024

Fellow American Nelly Korda sits tied for seventh after a 2-under day along with France's Céline Boutier, who led after the first round.

What a leaderboard this is 👀



Lydia Ko and Morgane Metraux share the lead at -9. The final round awaits.#Paris2024 | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/w1iXH1myHV — Olympic Golf (@OlympicGolf) August 9, 2024

Australia's Hannah Green gets shot of the day honors after she holed out for eagle from 153 yards on No. 17. She would finish 6-under on the day and is currently tied for 11th at 3-under par.

Australia's Hannah Green with an incredible EAGLE hole-out from 153 yards away! 🇦🇺🤯



📺 Golf Channel and Peacock | #ParisOlympicspic.twitter.com/iuq8bfFX7F — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

Here are the tee times for Saturday's final round of the women's Olympic golf competition at Le Golf National.

Olympic women's golf Round 4 tee times

All times ET

3:00 a.m.: Ursula Wikström (Finland), Leona Maguire (Ireland), Noora Komulainen (Finland)

3:11 a.m.: Ines Laklalech (Morocco), Perrine Delacour (France), Maria Fassi (Mexico)

3:22 a.m.: Alessandra Fanali (Italy), Ashley Lau (Malaysia), Sára Kousková (Czechia)

3:33 a.m.: Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark), Paula Reto (South Africa), Anne Van Dam (Netherlands)

3:44 a.m.: Madelene Stavnar (Norway), Ana Belac (Slovenia), Carlota Ciganda (Spain)

3:55 a.m.: Diksha Dagar (India), Stephanie Meadow (Ireland), Alena Sharp (Canada)

4:11 a.m.: Alexandra Försterling (Germany), Aditi Ashok (India), Yuka Saso (Japan)

4:22 a.m.: Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark), Sarah Schober (Austria), Shannon Tan (Singapore)

4:33 a.m.: Emma Spitz (Austria), Gaby López (Mexico), Charley Hull (Great Britain)

4:44 a.m.: Lilia Vu (USA), Klára Davidson Spilková (Czechia), Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland)

4:55 a.m.: Hyo Joo Kim (Korea), Jin Young Ko, (Korea) Celine Borge (Norway)

5:06 a.m.: Pei-yun Chien (Chinese Taipei), Linn Grant (Sweden), Georgia Hall (Great Britain)

5:17 a.m.: Minjee Lee (Australia), Dottie Ardina (Philippines), Manon De Roey (Belgium)

5:33 a.m.: Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei), Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa), Azahara Muñoz (Spain)

5:44 a.m.: Bianca Pagdanganan (Philippines), Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand), Maja Stark (Sweden)

5:55 a.m.: Brooke Henderson (Canada), Esther Henseleit (Germany), Pia Babnik (Slovenia)

6:06 a.m.: Ruoning Yin (China), Hannah Green (Australia), Amy Yang (Korea)

6:17 a.m.: Nelly Korda (USA), Xiyu Lin (China), Céline Boutier (France)

6:28 a.m.: Miyu Yamashita (Japan), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand), Mariajo Uribe (Colombia)

6:39 a.m.: Morgane Metraux (Switzerland), Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Rose Zhang (USA)

Golf is back for the third straight Olympic Games. After being an event at the 1900 and 1904 Olympics, it did not appear again until Rio 2016.

Like the men, the women's tournaments will feature 72-hole stroke play. There is no cut, so each of the 60 women participating are eligible to play all four rounds.

The women's tournament will finish Saturday. Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. won gold in the men's competition with Great Britain's Tommy Fleetwood taking home silver and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan winning bronze.