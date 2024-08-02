2024 Olympics: 10 of the best images from Day 6 of the Paris Games

Medal table | Olympic schedule | How to watch | Olympic news

We're nearly a full week into the Paris Olympics now, and Thursday provided plenty of incredible images from what was a stormy day of competition in France.

Here's a look at some of the best shots captured from Thursday's action.

A storm at the Eiffel Tower

A storm hit the Paris region on Thursday, which made for an incredible shot of the city's most famous landmark.

3x3 Basketball

Germany beat Azerbaijan 12-8 in their 3x3 pool round game on Thursday. The American women's team, however, is struggling.

Kate Douglass wins gold

Kate Douglass won gold in the women's 200 meter breaststroke on Thursday.

Simone Biles wins, again

Simone Biles rallied perfectly to win gold in the women's all-around gymnastics final on Thursday for her third gold medal in the event.

Italy's Alice D'Amato finished in fourth in the all-around competition, just behind American Suni Lee.

Boxing

Enmanuel Reyes, left, beat Belgium's Victor Schelstraete in their quarterfinal match on Thursday.

Surfing in Tahiti

Sarah Baum fell to defending gold medalist and American Carissa Moore in her match on Thursday in Tahiti.

BMX qualfiying

Colombia's Gabriella Bolle qualified for the next stage in BMX racing on Thursday in France.

Germany beats Japan

The German women's team beat Japan 75-64 in their group play game on Thursday in France.

Speed Walking

The men's speed walking race went right past the Eiffel Tower before the storm hit Paris on Thursday.