2024 Paris Olympics men's basketball preview | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer is joined by J.E. Skeets from the No Dunks podcast, who is filling in while Dan Devine is on vacation.

The guys kick off the show by going through some minor news items. The Pacers signed Andrew Nembhard to a contract extension, the 76ers signed Reggie Jackson after he agreed to a buyout with the Hornets, the Knicks signed Tom Thibodeau to an extension and TNT is going to war with the NBA over broadcast rights.

Before diving into the 6 teams most likely to challenge Team USA in Paris, the guys look at Kevin Durant’s calf injury and wonder how he fits into a squad that has already settled on a rotation.

As a way to set the field, Jake and J.E. discuss the men’s basketball teams representing Canada, France, Serbia, Germany, Greece & Australia. Each team has different strengths and weaknesses, but what might matter most is which group each country will start in.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts