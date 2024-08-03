2024 Paris Olympics: Dearica Hamby leads United States 3x3 team rolling past China to secure semifinals spot

3X3-BASKETBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024 US' #05 Dearica Hamby (R) blocks China's #10 Zhang Zhiting in the women's 3x3 basketball play-in games during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris on August 3, 2024. (Photo by David GRAY / AFP) (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) (DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

After a tight win earlier in the day to stay alive, the United States women’s 3x3 basketball team is headed to the semifinals.

The United States rolled over China 21-13 on Saturday night in France, marking their second straight win over the country in a matter of hours. The win officially pushed the Americans into the semifinals, which is a remarkable feat after their slow start to open play at La Concorde in the Paris Olympics.

The women’s team started 0-3 in France, but then rattled off four straight wins — including one over China on Saturday afternoon — to close out pool play and earn a spot in the play-in game. The United States edged out a 14-12 win over China in their last game, which gave them the No. 3 seed in the tournament and set up Saturday night’s rematch.

Dearica Hamby erupted on a huge 5-0 solo run for the United States to break the game wide open after a tight start. She hit back-to-back 2-pointers before drilling a one-point shot to suddenly put the Americans up by four. Hanby then found Cierra Burdick for a backdoor layup to make it a 6-0 run, which gave the United States a five-point lead — it’s largest of the game up until that point.

Though China cut the game back to just three points, the Americans surged ahead to close out the game and run out the clock. Rhyne Howard sparked a quick 4-1 run with a 2-pointer of her own, and then Hamby hit a one-pointer with about 90 seconds left to push their lead back to five. China didn’t score for the final 1:57 of the game, and they managed just two buckets from Mingling Chen in the last three minutes. Howard and Hamby then added three points in the final 10 seconds to close the game out early and give the United States the eight-point win. It marked the first time in the entire competition that the Americans had hit 21 points.

Hamby finished with nine points on three 2-pointers in the win. Burdick added five points and eight rebounds, and Howard finished with five points. Chen led China with four points and two rebounds, and Jiyuan Wan added four points and three rebounds.

The United States will now advance to the semifinals on Monday. They’ll take on Spain, which advanced to the semifinals after a dominant run in group play along with Germany.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.