2024 Predictions: Who is this year's Rachaad White (King of the RB dead zone)

Continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series we take a look at who could be this year's Rachaad White: A dead zone RB that ends up becoming a top ten fantasy RB at the end of the season. Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon to identify this year's RB dead zone and pick which RB could become the king of the RB dead zone:

(1:39) - Flip the script: Who is this year's Rachaad White

(3:27) - How did Rachaad White work in 2023 + 2024 outlook

(12:40) - RBs to target in the 'post-dead zone'

(19:55) - Candidate: Alvin Kamara

(22:48) - Candidate: Aaron Jones

(26:35) - Candidate: Rhamondre Stevenson

(32:53) - Candidate: David Montgomery

(36:46) - Candidate: Steelers RBs

(40:05) - Candidate: D'Andre Swift

(43:27) - Candidate: Zamir White

(46:20) - Candidate: James Conner

(48:05) - Candidate: Zack Moss

(52:45) - Candidate: Jonathon Brooks

(56:55) - Finalists + Winner

(59:55) - Programming note: Pod goes on holiday next week

