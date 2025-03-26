2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Egor Demin, G, BYU

BYU guard Egor Demin directs the offense during the first half half of an NCAA basketball game against West Virginia Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Summary: Demin has a rare ability at his size to make dazzling passes. But he's also struggled to shoot and create his own shot against lengthy defenders, making him more of a love-him or hate-him prospect than a sure thing.

Comparisons: Josh Giddey, Anthony Black

Strengths

Playmaking: Demin is a fluid ball-handler for his size with the height to see over defenders and the vision to make any pass. He puts velocity on his passes and delivers them with accuracy. It's a natural skill for him, the way he works to manipulate defenders and then seamlessly fires creative passes off the dribble.

Off-ball movement: If he doesn't become a primary creator down the line, his basketball IQ playing without the ball will come in handy. Before joining BYU, he played for Real Madrid and excelled within its motion system, showing strong instincts cutting and relocating into open space.

Defense: Demin's size gives him defensive versatility. He moves well laterally and can use his length around the rim as a helper.

Concerns

Shooting: There aren't many indicators that inspire optimism in his shot. He has made under 70% of his free throws and doesn't have soft touch on tough layups or floaters. He made only 18.8% of his dribble-jumper 2s, 25% of his dribble-jumper 3s, and 27.1% of his catch-and-shoot 3s, per Synergy. Additionally, with stiff mechanics and a shaky ability to create his own shot against pressure, he clearly has quite a long way to go.

Shot creation: Even though he moves gracefully, he lacks a quick first step and the burst to consistently turn the corner without the advanced handle to compensate. Most of his pull-up jumpers are heavily contested, and even his layups don't come easy. Despite his size, he isn't an above-the-rim finisher either which is especially an issue since he struggles scoring against physical contact.