2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Richie Saunders, G, BYU

Summary: Saunders is a hard-nosed, two-way wing who plays with manic energy, hustling around the floor hunting for steals on defense and jumpers on offense. He's got a quick trigger, soft touch on floaters, and a feel for moving the ball. But with less than ideal size and athleticism, he's capped as a gritty role guy, not a go-to creator.

Comparisons: Danny Ainge, Wesley Matthews

Strengths

Shooting versatility: With a high and lightning-quick shooting release, Saunders looks the part of an NBA shooter. He can shoot off of movement as well, where he shows a good feel for using screens and relocating into soft spots of the defense.

Decisive shot-creator: Saunders attacks closeouts with confidence, and finishes from the close midrange area with incredible touch on floaters, runners, and off-hand layups. And he operates with equal fluidity as a passer, making proper reads to find teammates within the flow of the offense.

Motor: Saunders plays every possession like it's his last. He'll dive on the floor, sprint in transition, and crash the glass. Offensively, he never stops moving, cutting, and doing all the little things. And on defense, he takes pride guarding on-ball by sticking in a stance, fighting through screens, and flying around off-ball.

Concerns

Past shooting production: Saunders stroked as a shooter as a junior, but as an underclassman he made only 35% of his 3s and 70.1% of his free throws, raising questions about the reality of his newfound success.

Primary creation: He's more of a straight-line driver, not someone who will ever run the offense.

Size: Though he plays incredibly hard, he doesn't have great length so his upside as a defender may be limited to being a good, hustle guy, rather than an absolute stopper.