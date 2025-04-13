2025 NBA Playoffs: Matchups, schedule and how the play-in tournament works

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (L-R) Luka Doncic #77 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on March 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The NBA's regular season is in the books. After a dramatic finish on Sunday, the top-six playoff spots in each conference have been secured, and the play-in tournament matchups are set.

Here are all of the matchups, along with the schedule. The play-in tournament begins on Tuesday, with the 2025 NBA Playoffs starting on Saturday.

Eastern Conference

Playoff matchups(1) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (8) Play-in team TBD(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Play-in team TBD(3) New York Knicks vs. (6) Detroit Pistons(4) Indiana Pacers vs (5) Milwaukee Bucks

Play-in matchups(7) Orlando Magic vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks(9) Chicago Bulls vs. (10) Miami Heat

Western Conference

Playoff matchups(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) Play-in team TBD(2) Houston Rockets vs. (7) Play-in team TBD(3) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (6) Minnesota Timberwolves(4) Denver Nuggets vs (5) Los Angeles Clippers

Play-in matchups(7) Golden State Warriors vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies(9) Sacramento Kings vs. (10) Dallas Mavericks

Play-In Tournament schedule

Tuesday

• (7) Orlando Magic vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks (Time TBD, TNT) • (7) Golden State Warriors vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies (Time TBD, TNT)

The winners advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seeds; the losers will play again on Friday.

Wednesday

• (9) Chicago Bulls vs. (10) Miami Heat (Time TBD, ESPN) • (9) Sacramento Kings vs. (10) Dallas Mavericks (Time TBD, ESPN)

The winners will play again Friday for a shot at the No. 8 seeds; the losers will be eliminated.

Friday

• East 7/8 loser vs. East 9/10 winner (Time TBD, TNT) • West 7/8 loser vs. West 9/10 winner (Time TBD, ESPN)

Playoff schedule

The 2025 NBA Playoffs begin Saturday.