2025 NFL Draft: Top 5 wide receivers include Travis Hunter

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 29: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with the Heisman Trophy pose after catching a pass under tight coverage against the Oklahoma State Cowboys for a fourth quarter touchdown at Folsom Field on November 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

On Yahoo Sports' "Football 301" podcast, hosts Nate Tice and Matt Harmon took a comprehensive look at the wide receiver class in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here are their standout players vying to make a splash in the league. The observations include the pros and cons of some of the most buzzed-about receiver prospects.

Travis Hunter, Colorado

Pros: Hunter is regarded as a generational talent with exceptional athleticism, showcasing unbelievable press coverage release skills and flexibility. His ability to separate easily and catch rare balls make him a standout prospect.

Cons: Hunter's rawness as a route runner due to his dual role as a cornerback could be seen as a minor setback. His size (under 190 pounds) raises questions about his durability in the highly physical NFL.

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Pros: Known for his versatility, McMillan is a classic X receiver with strong route running skills, ability to win contested catches and create explosive plays. His basketball and volleyball background has contributed to excellent hand-eye coordination.

Cons: Although McMillan is big and fluid, skeptics point to his average long speed and the Arizona offense's reliance on scramble drills, which makes evaluating his true impact a bit challenging.

Matthew Golden, Texas

Pros: A speedy, deep threat who can stretch the field, Golden displayed his skills by running a 4.29-second 40-yard dash. His ability to impact defenses with his speed makes him an ideal No. 2 receiver.

Cons: Questions about his effectiveness against aggressive man-to-man coverage have arisen, as well as concerns about his physicality when competing for the ball in tight windows.

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Pros: Egbuka is a polished receiver, praised for his smooth route running and reliable hands. He's adept at beating zone coverage and has a football IQ that makes him a valuable offensive asset.

Cons: Some perceive him as a No. 2 receiver rather than a true No. 1, potentially limiting his ceiling compared to others in this class.

Luther Burden III, Missouri

Pros: Burden is an explosive player with remarkable agility and the ability to make defenders miss. His athleticism allows him to be a playmaker both in the slot and on designed touches.

Cons: Burden's inconsistency, particularly with regards to character concerns and effort, might give teams pause. His heavy use in designed plays also begs the question about his ability to perform in more traditional receiving roles.

To hear more NFL discussions, tune into "Football 301" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.