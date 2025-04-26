2025 NFL Draft: Patriots' Mr. Irrelevant pick is DB Kobee Minor, who played at Texas Tech, Indiana and Memphis

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 04: Indiana DB Kobee Minor (5) during a college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Indiana Hoosiers on November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mr. Irrelevant really was fairly irrelevant this year.

The Patriots selected Kobee Minor, a defensive back who played at Texas Tech, Indiana and Memphis. The NFL Network desk seemed caught off guard by the pick. Analyst Daniel Jeremiah admitted during the NFL Network broadcast that he hadn't watched Minor, and the pick was a flier. Minor had just 38 tackles and no interceptions, but two sacks, in his final college season with Memphis. Before his last season, he had started just nine games in his college career.

The final pick was originally held by the Kansas City Chiefs, but they traded it to the Patriots. The Chiefs got the 228th overall pick for Nos. 251 and 257, which was the last pick of the draft. The family of Mr. Irrelevant founder Paul Salata announced the pick as a way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Mr. Irrelevant festivities.

The final pick of the draft is rarely a household name, but Minor wasn't expected to be that pick.

Mr. Irrelevant success stories

Brock Purdy will be the biggest success story among the Mr. Irrelevant picks for years to come. The final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy became a good starter for the San Francisco 49ers, helping the team to a Super Bowl. He is likely to sign a huge contract extension this offseason.

Last season's Mr. Irrelevant didn't work out nearly as well. The Jets picked Alabama safety Jaylen Key, and he was cut before the season started. He was the first Mr. Irrelevant cut before the opener since 2019. Key did spend some time on the Jets practice squad, was released and later signed by the Cincinnati Bengals to a futures contract.

Other than Purdy, some Mr. Irrelevants have had carved out good NFL careers. One of the best was kicker Ryan Succop, who had a 14-year career in the NFL.

Mr. Irrelevant gets something no other NFL draft pick does, and that's a week-long celebration in Newport Beach, California. There's a "Lowsman Banquet," a Disneyland trip, participating in a sailing regatta, a Major League Baseball game and other events.

Minor will enjoy all of that, and then try to make the Patriots' roster. He's not a household name yet, but has the chance to make himself one.