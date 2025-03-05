2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 14: Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons (71) on the sidelines during the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Ohio State Buckeyes on October 14, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nate Tice: Josh Simmons was putting together a fantastic season before suffering a knee injury that ended his 2024 campaign.

Long and light on his feet, Simmons is a very good athlete and an easy mover in the run game. He constantly stays balanced when climbing to the second level and consistently gets his head across inside defenders on the backside of zone runs.

His technique and strength in pass protection improved greatly this season, making him a more balanced player than just finesse-driven. His strength improved so much that he was starting to bring some pop on contact in the run game before he suffered his injury.

Simmons may be injured, but he has the size, enough length (33-inch arms) and talent to be a legitimate blindside protector at the next level.

His athleticism and ascending play makes me think there is even more to tap into for a team with a good offensive line coach once Simmons becomes 100% again.

Charles McDonald: Josh Simmons is dealing with rehab coming off of a torn patellar tendon, but according to media reports, he's on track to be ready for the start of training camp. If can get healthy in a hurry, Simmons has the tools to grow into a steady offensive tackle in the NFL.

He’s a smooth mover who should be a lockdown pass protector from Day 1. He may end up being a stash draft pick for a team, but he is dripping with talent and a frame to add more weight and strength.