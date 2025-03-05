2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 02: Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Walter Nolen (2) during the college football game between the Mississippi Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks on November 2, 2024, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nate Tice: A part of the Rebels' tenacious front, Nolen has finally started to hone in his talent into more consistent play after transferring to Oxford from Texas A&M.

Nolen is a very good athlete whose explosion, balance and bend stand out. He consistently keeps his feet while working through and shedding blocks, and is a true weapon on defensive line twists and games.

He can get out of position too frequently, making him a non-factor on plays he doesn’t gain advantage right away and he’s still inconsistent in diagnosing blocks.

Nolen still is an intriguing combination of athleticism and size that’s hard to find, and could be a fun project for a team with a strong defensive line coach to maximize his bundle of tools.

Charles McDonald: Walter Nolen had a quality season for Ole Miss as a transfer defensive lineman, notching 6.5 sacks and looking like a credible interior penetrator for good chunks of the season.

He has some work to do with consistency defending the run, but he’ll be able to get up the field in a hurry for his new team.