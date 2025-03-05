2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Kelvin Banks Jr., OG/OT, Texas

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 1: Kelvin Banks Jr. #78 of the Texas Longhorns kisses the trophy after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in two overtime periods at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/CFP/Getty Images)

Nate Tice: Kelvin Banks Jr. is an experienced blindside blocker who is always under control. He is broadly built and seldom gets out of whack because of his light feet, good base, strength and balance. He's a competitive and tough player who can move people in the run game, and coordinators will have no qualms with running behind him.

Banks is even more fun to watch as a pass protector. He shows the ability to strike defenders on the inside of their pads, allowing him to control and nullify them, but can be inconsistent with his hand placement which can put him in bad positions at times.

Banks has a good build to play either inside or outside, and enough length (33½ inches) that helps him compensate for any misblows. His combination of quickness and strength, along with having 40 games under his belt when he enters the NFL, gives Banks the profile of a high-quality offensive line prospect who can hit the ground running as a professional.

I see him best at guard at the next level, but his play this season and measurables from the scouting combine have more than earned him the shot to stay out at tackle.

Charles McDonald: Kelvin Banks Jr. is a solid offensive line prospect who projects well to either tackle or guard in the NFL depending on where teams see him fit.

He could stand to get stronger as he struggled at times against Texas’ tougher opponents, but the framework for a quality starter is there with a little bit of seasoning.

Banks came into the season as a top-10 draft prospect, but isn’t likely to go there come April. Still, he's not the worst dice roll for teams looking for offensive line help early.