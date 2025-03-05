2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Landon Jackson, edge, Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 23: Landon Jackson #40 of the Arkansas Razorbacks looks over to the sidelines during a game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 35-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Nate Tice: Landon Jackson is best when he can just line up and go.

He is a good athlete but has long legs which can make it tough for him to bend and consistently turn the corner as a pass rusher (he will lose his feet a bit more often than you’d like).

Jackson plays hard, though, and knows how to use his length when he strikes blockers in the run game. I would like to see him continue to add to his strength, especially in his legs, and learn to become a true speed-to-power-type edge defender as a true 4-3 defensive end.

His competitiveness and straight speed will allow him to be an early contributor as he continues to figure out his game and gets into a more focused role at the next level.

Charles McDonald: Landon Jackson is another massive defensive end who has some pass rush juice in this class.

Jackson showed out with a handful of sacks at the Senior Bowl and looks like he’s built to handle the workload of playing on run downs in the NFL. He might not be the most explosive guy, but with his strength he doesn’t need to be.