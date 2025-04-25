3 favorite, 3 least favorite NFL Draft picks of Round 1

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 02: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels celebrates after being named MVP alongside Head coach Lane Kiffin (R) after the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils at EverBank Stadium on January 02, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Here's a recap of the favorite and least favorite Round 1 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft from the latest "Yahoo Fantasy Forecast / Football 301" podcast, based on what Charles McDonald, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon discussed:

Favorite picks of Round 1

McDonald:Mason Graham, DT, Cleveland Browns

Loved how the Browns traded down, acquired extra draft capital from Jacksonville, and addressed a genuine roster need. There's a lot to like about the fit alongside Myles Garrett and Graham could bring significant pass rush ability.

Harmon:Armand Membou, OT, New York Jets

There's reason to be high on Membou's aggressive play and tone-setting style. He can be a finishing piece for a Jets offensive line that's been in rebuilding mode. There's potential for Membou and Olu Fashanu to be dynamic, young bookends and keys to a run-first Jets identity.

Tice:Mykel Williams, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers

The pairing of Williams with Nick Bosa was perfect — Bosa as the finesse rusher, Williams bringing power and run defense. It's an ideal selection for the Niners' defensive needs and style.

Least favorite picks of Round 1

Tice: Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

None of the QBs in this draft class other than Cam Ward were first-round material. The Giants are in "win now or develop" limbo — stuck with veterans and now asking Dart to step into a questionable situation behind a shaky line.

McDonald:Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Hampton is a fine player, but there's reason to question the value here for the Chargers, who still have glaring needs, especially on the interior offensive line. The Chargers aren’t good enough to justify using a premium pick on a running back and the move doesn’t make their offense materially better.

Harmon: Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

A first-round TE is a luxury pick for a team that has needs elsewhere and a questionable QB situation. Warren isn’t an urgent upgrade given the Colts’ receivers weren’t being maximized anyway, and his skills overlap with what the Colts already have on the roster

