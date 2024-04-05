3 things to do during an earthquake

The Northeastern U.S. was rattled by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning , with people experiencing the quake in places like New York City, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Here are three main things you can do in the event of an earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

If indoors: drop, take cover and hold on

Avoid getting injured from falling glass or debris. If you’re indoors, stay there. If you are able to, drop down onto your hands and knees, cover your neck and head and try to get under a desk or table. Once there, hang onto it. If you cannot get under a table or desk, move into a hallway or stay up against an inside wall as opposed to a wall shared with the outside.

If you’re in a wheelchair, lock your brakes and protect your head and neck from falling debris with your arms, a large book or pillow.

Stay clear of: windows, fireplaces, heavy furniture, heavy appliances and the kitchen, where heavy appliances could fall on top of you. If you’re in a high-rise building, do not use an elevator as the electricity may go out.

While the building or home is shaking, do not run down any stairs or outside while there is a threat of falling objects or glass.

If outdoors: get into an open area

Protect yourself by avoiding the threat of harmful falling objects and move into an open area if you’re outside. Once there, get down low and stay there until the shaking stops. Avoid being near buildings, power lines, chimneys or any other harmful objects.

If you’re in a mountainous region, watch for falling rocks, landslides, trees or other harmful debris that could have been loosened by the earthquake.

If you are located near the ocean and severe shaking lasts for more than 20 seconds, evacuate to higher ground as a tsunami may have been created by the earthquake. Don’t wait for officials to issue a warning. Walk quickly as opposed to driving to avoid potential road hazards.

If you’re driving: quickly come to a stop as safely as you can

When safely coming to a stop in a moving vehicle, avoid utility poles, overhead wires and under or overpasses.

Stay inside your car until the ground stops shaking. When you can start driving again, watch for any collapsed bridges, rising water levels, fallen utility poles, or any pavement breaks.