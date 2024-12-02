49ers put running backs Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason on injured reserve

San Francisco 49ers v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 1: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 1, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Just four weeks after returning to the field, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is out again. 49ers head coach told reporters Monday that McCaffrey suffered a PCL injury during Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and will be placed on injured reserve as result.

Additionally, Jordan Mason — who took over as RB1 after McCaffrey left Sunday night's game — is going on IR after suffering a high ankle sprain. McCaffrey's recovery is expected to be six weeks, meaning that the rest of his season is in jeopardy.

During the second quarter of Sunday night's game, McCaffrey suddenly pulled up on a run after suffering the non-contact injury. He went into the blue medical tent moments later, and then walked back to the locker room under his own power.

The 49ers initially ruled McCaffrey questionable to return, before ruling him out before the start of the second half. After the game, Kyle Shanahan told reporters that McCaffrey's PCL injury was "potentially" season-ending, but did not provide further specifics.

McCaffrey made his season debut at the start of November after missing the first eight games of the season due to Achilles tendinitis and calf tightness. Soon after going on IR ahead of Week 2, McCaffrey flew to Germany to receive treatment from a specialist.

McCaffrey has played in four games since returning, racking up 50 carries and 202 yards, as well as 15 receptions for 146 yards. He was the leading rusher in his first three games back with San Francisco.

With Sunday's loss, the 49ers have fallen to a 5-7 record and sit at the bottom of the NFC West. McCaffrey's return last month was a major boon to the team, but San Francisco has a slew of other problems that the reigning Offensive Player of the Year alone couldn't fix. Injuries have also hampered the team's performance, with several key players missing time this season.

