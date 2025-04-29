49ers reportedly make George Kittle highest-paid tight end with four-year, $76 million extension

The San Francisco 49ers extended a star player Tuesday, just not the one everyone expected. Tight end George Kittle reportedly inked a four-year, $75.4 million extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The contract makes Kittle the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

$40M guaranteed.



A big-time priority in SF. Brock Purdy up next? pic.twitter.com/tplz4yvrM6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2025

Much of the 49ers' offseason has centered around figuring out a long-term contract for quarterback Brock Purdy. The Kittle deal should not affect Purdy's contract, and ensures Purdy retains one of his best pass catchers once he agrees on a new deal with the 49ers.

Kittle, 31, has been one of the league's best tight ends since being selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Kittle has 7,380 receiving yards and has scored 45 touchdowns in his eight seasons in the NFL, all of which have come with the 49ers.

