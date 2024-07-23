49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk will report to training camp despite trade request, per report

NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night - San Francisco 49ers LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 05: Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers is interviewed during the Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night presented by Gatorade featuring the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers on February 5, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers players are due to report to training camp on Tuesday, and it appears that wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will be among them. A player reporting to training camp isn't typically news, but with Aiyuk, it definitely is.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Aiyuk will be reporting despite requesting a trade from the only team he's ever played for.

Why would Aiyuk request a trade from the Niners, where he's had great success? As with many things in the NFL, it comes down to money. Aiyuk apparently wants to continue on with the Niners, but not without a contract extension that reflects his true value. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported last week that the Niners haven't had any extension talks with Aiyuk or his team since May, which is what led Aiyuk to request the trade.

Aiyuk, 26, has been with the Niners his entire career. They drafted him with the 25th overall pick in 2020, and he's produced for them. He has 269 receptions for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns for San Francisco over his four-year career. Aiyuk has managed to find a way to materially improve his game every single season, but he took a huge jump forward when Brock Purdy ascended to the starting quarterback position in 2022.

In Aiyuk's first two seasons with the Niners, which were Purdy-free, he tallied 118 receptions for 1,574 yards and 10 touchdowns. But in his two most recent seasons, in which Aiyuk had Purdy slinging passes his way, he tallied 153 receptions for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Despite the trade request, Aiyuk reporting was inevitable. He has zero leverage in this situation so holding out would have accomplished nothing while simultaneously hurting his paycheck and his overall value. GM John Lynch essentially confirmed the Niners have no plans to trade Aiyuk, telling the media on Tuesday they "fully intend on Brandon being a Niner," calling him "an integral part of the team."