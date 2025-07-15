9 injured in stampede on escalators after Beyoncé concert

ATLANTA, Ga. — After leaving the Beyoncé concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday night, nine people were injured in a stampede, our sister station WSB-TV reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A MARTA spokesperson says the nine victims were injured on an escalator at the Vine City Station near the stadium shortly after midnight.

TRENDING STORIES:

One person suffered a broken ankle and seven others were taken to the hospital with cuts and scrapes. The ninth person declined to be taken to the hospital.

MARTA police told WSB-TV someone began screaming and running, which caused a stampede that caused the escalator to temporarily speed up and suddenly stop.

The escalator has been barricaded and the manufacturer will assist police in its investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group