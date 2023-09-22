Aces' A'ja Wilson named 2023 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year for second-straight honor

A’ja Wilson went back-to-back.
The Las Vegas Aces star is the 2023 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced Friday. This comes after she earned the honor last season, making her only the 8th player in league history to take home the award multiple times.
The league also announced its All-Defensive teams. Wilson made WNBA All-Defensive First Team—her third WNBA all-defensive selection.
🚫𝗡𝗘 𝗢𝗙 🚫𝗡𝗘— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 22, 2023
Congratulations to the Back-to-Back @WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, @_ajawilson22!#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/d1QRtj6REk
2023 WNBA All-Defensive First Team
Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
Brittney Sykes, Washington Mystics
Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
Jordin Canada, Los Angeles Sparks
Your 2023 WNBA All-Defensive First Team ⬇️@_ajawilson22 @athomas_25 @BrittBundlez @breannastewart @jordin_canada #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/EzP7oL7np7— WNBA (@WNBA) September 22, 2023
2023 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team
Betnijah Laney, New York Liberty
Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm
Nneka Ogwumike, Las Angeles Sparks
Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
Elizabeth Williams, Chicago Sky
Your 2023 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team ⬇️@BetnijahLaney @ezimagbegor @nnekaogwumike @PHEEsespieces @E_Williams_1 #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/8S6wxzIPB2— WNBA (@WNBA) September 22, 2023
This story will be updated.